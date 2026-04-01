ANTI-CHRIST PROPHECY According to Fulton Sheen

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John-Henry Westen interviews Peter Howard about the life, influence, and prophetic warnings of Fulton J. Sheen as his beatification approaches. Howard highlights Fulton Sheen’s famous assertion that the laity will play the decisive role in renewing the Church, emphasizing personal responsibility for holding leaders accountable. He frames Fulton Sheen Sheen as a prophetic voice who foresaw a coming “end of an era,” marked by moral confusion, internal Church conflict, and growing societal disorder.