Jonathan Emord, Whole Foods Pulls Homeopathics, Government Cannot Heal Us, Gore's New Ice Age, Childhood Leukemia Link - The RSB Show 4-30-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Whole Foods Pulls Homeopathics, Government Cannot Heal Us, Fauci Email Manager Charged, Gore's New Ice Age, Iowa Vaccine Ban Bill, Florida Vax Mandates, Chemicals in New Babies Blood, Childhood Leukemia Link, Autism Committee Meets, Castor Equi, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-whole-foods-pulls-homeopathics-government-cannot-heal-us-fauci-email-manager-charged-gores-new-ice-age-iowa-forced-vaccine-ban-bill-florida-vaccine-mandates-chemicals-in-new-ba/