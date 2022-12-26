YES ANGELS DO EXIST

The Most High and Christ Yashaya has his angels around the righteous as well as all around the world. They are his eyes in the earth. The scriptures tells us in Hebrews 13:2, "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares." This video is only an example to show how the angels of The Most High and Christ can or do appear. Blessings and Shalawam.

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



