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THE STORIES WE TELL OURSELVES
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20 views • March 24, 2021
We get hypnotized by the stories we tell ourselves - about who we are, what life means and what we can achieve. Is there one particular story you could re-write? You might find your entire life changes for the better. It’s happened to me and many others.
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TOPICS COVERED:
1:00 - An example of a destructive story I had a teenager
4:30 - What seems like facts of life, might be made up stories
9:55 - How to use inner stories to become a magnet for prosperity
16:15 - Use term “potential” rather than “try”
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].
https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
1:00 - An example of a destructive story I had a teenager
4:30 - What seems like facts of life, might be made up stories
9:55 - How to use inner stories to become a magnet for prosperity
16:15 - Use term “potential” rather than “try”
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].
https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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