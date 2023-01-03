Create New Account
U.S Alphabet Agency Stooge pulling out the “Terrorist“ Card for 2023 – Predictive programming activated.
85 views
channel image
Spirit2all
Published 19 hours ago

Ready for the next round of Alphabet Agencies Role play – this year they are pulling out the old favourites, no new bad guy characters revealed yet.

Whatever is planned / orchestrated / choreographed /
will be aired 24 hours a day for at least 2 weeks ( probably an Iranian “ thing ” ) Iran’s turn is overdue in the overall scheme of Destruction & Control.
Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
