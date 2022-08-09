Eric Trump perfectly explains what we are watching play out.

Listen to Eric Trump perfectly explain what we are watching play out.

“They will do anything they can to take him out, to take me out, to take Don out, to take Ivanka out, to take our family out… They make our lives hell every single day because they are threatened by Donald J. Trump…





I’m saying for the first time: I hope he he goes out and beats these guys again because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense…”

After explaining how their lives have been made hell, they STILL want to fight back.

God Bless the Trump family 🙏🏼🇺🇸

Source

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10687

