© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Business Wing of Deep State Threatens Humanity
Follow
1
Share
Report
52 views • July 27, 2021
The Big Business wing of the global Deep State is just as dangerous and just as evil as the Big Government wing, The New American magazine's Alex Newman explains in this issue of the Deep State. Far from being independent actors in a free market, the world's largest corporations are dominated by a tiny cabal of Deep State kingpins including Rothschild and Rockefeller dynasties operating through mega-banks and investment companies such as Black Rock, State Street and Vanguard. Many of these big companies are corporate members of the Deep State's Council on Foreign Relations, and their leaders often are members as well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.