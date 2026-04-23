Iran Is Running Out Of Options

President Trump Has Left The Iranian Regime With Three Options

* The non-hardliners could agree to America’s terms and surrender.

* The regime could continue to try and win token victories.

* Delay negotiations in the hopes that a more friendly Democratic administration comes to power in 2028, offering the theocrats more favorable terms.

* Iran is not winning.

* They are just surviving.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (23 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78wuy4-victor-davis-hanson-iran-isnt-winningtheyre-just-surviving-and-trump-knows-.html

https://youtu.be/BP9iDrjhLME