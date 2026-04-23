Iran Is Running Out Of Options

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Has Left The Iranian Regime With Three Options
* The non-hardliners could agree to America’s terms and surrender.
* The regime could continue to try and win token victories.
* Delay negotiations in the hopes that a more friendly Democratic administration comes to power in 2028, offering the theocrats more favorable terms.
* Iran is not winning.
* They are just surviving.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (23 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78wuy4-victor-davis-hanson-iran-isnt-winningtheyre-just-surviving-and-trump-knows-.html