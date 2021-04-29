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6 Ways the Sauna Sharpens Your Mind
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70 views • April 29, 2021
6 Ways the Sauna Sharpens Your Mind - Using the sauna regularly is one of the best lifestyle hacks you can use to sharpen your mind and your physique. The top 6 ways it helps your brain include increasing circulation, detoxifying heavy metals, increasing BDNF levels, increasing norepinephrine levels, activating heat shock proteins, and activating dynorphins.
Sauna bathing is inversely associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease in middle-aged Finnish men:
https://academic.oup.com/ageing/article/46/2/245/2654230?login=true
Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor and It's Clinical Applications:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4697050/
Sauna Photos by Max Vakhtbovych from Pexels
Scenic Sauna Image by Susanne Stöckli from Pixabay
Sauna w/stones Photo by HUUM on Unsplash
Dark Sauna Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash
Cold Plunge Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash
Human Heart Image by azwer from Pixabay
Warning and Circulatory System Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Sweat Photo by Dylan Sauerwein on Unsplash
Jock Image by Dmitry Abramov from Pixabay
Weightlifting Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash
Woman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from Pixabay
Winter cabins Photo by Datingscout on Unsplash
Fatigue Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash
Head on Desk and Runners Images by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay
Fire and light bulb Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Skydiving Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash
Study Image by Денис Марчук from Pixabay
Man, Woman, and Dog Image by 5688709 from Pixabay
Weightlifting and Fitness Videos by Pressmaster from Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Sauna bathing is inversely associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease in middle-aged Finnish men:
https://academic.oup.com/ageing/article/46/2/245/2654230?login=true
Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor and It's Clinical Applications:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4697050/
Sauna Photos by Max Vakhtbovych from Pexels
Scenic Sauna Image by Susanne Stöckli from Pixabay
Sauna w/stones Photo by HUUM on Unsplash
Dark Sauna Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash
Cold Plunge Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash
Human Heart Image by azwer from Pixabay
Warning and Circulatory System Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Sweat Photo by Dylan Sauerwein on Unsplash
Jock Image by Dmitry Abramov from Pixabay
Weightlifting Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash
Woman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from Pixabay
Winter cabins Photo by Datingscout on Unsplash
Fatigue Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash
Head on Desk and Runners Images by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay
Fire and light bulb Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Skydiving Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash
Study Image by Денис Марчук from Pixabay
Man, Woman, and Dog Image by 5688709 from Pixabay
Weightlifting and Fitness Videos by Pressmaster from Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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