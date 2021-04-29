6 Ways the Sauna Sharpens Your Mind - Using the sauna regularly is one of the best lifestyle hacks you can use to sharpen your mind and your physique. The top 6 ways it helps your brain include increasing circulation, detoxifying heavy metals, increasing BDNF levels, increasing norepinephrine levels, activating heat shock proteins, and activating dynorphins.Sauna bathing is inversely associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease in middle-aged Finnish men:Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor and It's Clinical Applications:Sauna Photos by Max Vakhtbovych from PexelsScenic Sauna Image by Susanne Stöckli from PixabaySauna w/stones Photo by HUUM on UnsplashDark Sauna Photo by Anne Nygård on UnsplashCold Plunge Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on UnsplashHuman Heart Image by azwer from PixabayWarning and Circulatory System Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from PixabaySweat Photo by Dylan Sauerwein on UnsplashJock Image by Dmitry Abramov from PixabayWeightlifting Photo by Anastase Maragos on UnsplashWoman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from PixabayWinter cabins Photo by Datingscout on UnsplashFatigue Photo by Christian Erfurt on UnsplashHead on Desk and Runners Images by mohamed Hassan from PixabayFire and light bulb Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from PixabaySkydiving Photo by Muzammil Soorma on UnsplashStudy Image by Денис Марчук from PixabayMan, Woman, and Dog Image by 5688709 from PixabayWeightlifting and Fitness Videos by Pressmaster from PexelsDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.