BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 Hegseth’s "US Drone Domination" Plan IGNORES the Elephant in the Room - CHINA CONTROLS THE PARTS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10028 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
119 views • 1 day ago

🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 Hegseth’s "US Drone Domination" Plan IGNORES the Elephant in the Room - CHINA CONTROLS THE PARTS

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth just unveiled his bold “Unleashing US Military Drone Dominance” policy, aiming to flood the battlefield with American-made small drones by 2026.

But here’s the problem: Without Asian (non-Chinese) suppliers, costs will SKYROCKET, and production will lag.

The Drone Warfare Revolution

🔸FPV drones (first-person-view) are dominating in Ukraine, with Russia deploying 600+ daily.

🔸Cheap, agile, and deadly—these quadcopters carry explosives, guided by operators via real-time video feeds.

🔸Russia’s new fiber-optic-controlled drones are a game-changer, immune to jamming.

Hegseth’s Vision: “Made in America”

Hegseth wants 100% US-sourced drones—great for domestic manufacturers, but can the supply chain keep up?

🔸Most drone parts (motors, cameras, electronics) come from CHINA.

🔸Companies like DJI, EHang, and Autel Robotics dominate the market.

🔸Even US-based distributors rely on Chinese-made components.

Bottom Line

Hegseth’s plan is overly ambitious considering Trump's tariff policies, which are destroying the entire supply chain. Even more so considering the threat of sanctions against Russia and tariffs on its economic partners, such as China and India.

Source @NewRulesGeo

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
hegsethus drone dominationchinese parts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy