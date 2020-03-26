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KA-BOOM!! UK Gov't Just Admitted C-19 is "NOT a High Consequence Infectious Disease!"
ErikSeesAll
ErikSeesAll
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87 views • March 26, 2020
BRIAN FROM HIGH IMPACT VLOGS!
MIRROR OF THIS VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHavq3iJnts


THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU!!

THIS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING BEHIND THE COVER OF THE CORONAVIRUS!
PLEASE SEE THAT THEY ARE COMING AFTER US WITH VACCINES, AND WANTING OUR DNA!
PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO!

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL HERE!

YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
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YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
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BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
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BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
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IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.

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THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!

LINKS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHavq3iJnts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpimAnNpH_JQxDa0YMTwdnw

Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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