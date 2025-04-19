Alien And UFO Sightings of 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Substitute alien and extraterrestrial for demons, and you will have better understanding.
They will leave if you pray.
It's part of the great deception.
If you see a UFO say this - "JESUS CHRIST COMMANDS YOU TO LEAVE HERE NOW, AND GO BACK TO WHENCE THOU CAME!" [see what happens, or say the St Michael exorcism prayer] ✝👽