High Hopes by Pink FLoyd - with lyrics and interpretation

See the interpretation in the lyrics:

High Hopes

Beyond the horizon (memory) of the place we lived

when we were young (before the fall)

In a world of magnets and miracles (Heaven)

(Where) Our thoughts strayed constantly and without boundary

The ringing of the division bell (prison sentence) had begun

Along the Long Road and on down the Causeway (the road to hell – Planet Earth)

Do they still meet there by the Cut (off)

There was a ragged band (Satan’s) that followed in our footsteps

Running before time took our dreams away

Leaving the myriad small (minded) creatures trying to tie us to the ground

To a (unspiritual) life consumed by slow (physical) decay

The grass was greener (in Heaven)

The light was brighter

With (real) friends surrounded

The nights of wonder

Looking beyond the embers of (burnt) bridges glowing behind us

To a glimpse (memory) of how green it was on the other side

Steps taken forwards (to heaven) but (falling a)sleep-walking back again

Dragged (down) by the force of some inner tide (Satan’s)

At a higher altitude with flag unfurled

We reached the dizzy heights of that dreamed of (Heaven) world (on Earth)

(But) Encumbered forever by desire and ambition (temptations)

There’s a hunger (for spirit) still unsatisfied

Our weary eyes still stray to the (Heavens) horizon

Though down this road we’ve been so many times (lives)

The grass was greener

The light was brighter

The taste was sweeter

The nights of wonder

With friends surrounded

The dawn mist glowing

The water flowing

The endless river

For ever and ever (Amen)

The Key - https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net