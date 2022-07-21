High Hopes by Pink FLoyd - with lyrics and interpretation

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See the interpretation in the lyrics:
High Hopes
Beyond the horizon (memory) of the place we lived
when we were young (before the fall)
In a world of magnets and miracles (Heaven)
(Where) Our thoughts strayed constantly and without boundary
The ringing of the division bell (prison sentence) had begun
Along the Long Road and on down the Causeway (the road to hell – Planet Earth)
Do they still meet there by the Cut (off)
There was a ragged band (Satan’s) that followed in our footsteps
Running before time took our dreams away
Leaving the myriad small (minded) creatures trying to tie us to the ground
To a (unspiritual) life consumed by slow (physical) decay
The grass was greener (in Heaven)
The light was brighter
With (real) friends surrounded
The nights of wonder
Looking beyond the embers of (burnt) bridges glowing behind us
To a glimpse (memory) of how green it was on the other side
Steps taken forwards (to heaven) but (falling a)sleep-walking back again
Dragged (down) by the force of some inner tide (Satan’s)
At a higher altitude with flag unfurled
We reached the dizzy heights of that dreamed of (Heaven) world (on Earth)
(But) Encumbered forever by desire and ambition (temptations)
There’s a hunger (for spirit) still unsatisfied
Our weary eyes still stray to the (Heavens) horizon
Though down this road we’ve been so many times (lives)
The grass was greener
The light was brighter
The taste was sweeter
The nights of wonder
With friends surrounded
The dawn mist glowing
The water flowing
The endless river
For ever and ever (Amen)
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