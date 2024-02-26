What is the Grounding Place of Full Consciousness (Sahaja Natural Self)?

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟





The grounding place is always the present moment, back into this moment, back into the breath, back into the body. On the journey of awakening, we travel to many different spaces, experience many different planes, and try a variety of meditations and techniques in order to reach the Sahaja Self.





The Natural Self is, in fact, the openness in which everything happens and is experienced. Coming back to our natural self is where the true grounding takes place, the true home, the true reality of ourselves.





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom:

🌟https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission





🙏 New Book: Get your copy of "Enlightened Authentic Self: Complete Guide of Awakening to your Natural Full Consciousness" https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Authentic-Self-Awakening-Consciousness/dp/B0BZFLQMM5/





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org 🙏





🌟 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SatMindo

🌟 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SatMindoDamalis

🌟 Online Store: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store

🌟 New Humanity Foundation: https://www.NewHumanityFoundation.org





#ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #DivineBliss #DivineLove #DivineSelf





©2024 New Humanity Foundation

All Rights Reserved