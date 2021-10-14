© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Persecution in America is not new. A clip from 30 years ago shows that those that stood up for Truth would suffer the wrath of the US Government even then.
Follow
0
Share
Report
164 views • October 14, 2021
A clip from 30 years ago shows that those that stood up for
Truth would suffer the wrath of the US Government even then,
how much harder will they come down on truth today? Do you have
what it takes to stand firm in your Christian way of life? Are you ready
to do what it takes to stand in the gap and fight evil at any cost?
watch the series from Pete Peters a preacher that never wavered
in his Christian walk and his messages from the past are a blessing
and assistance to open our eyes to the truth around us.
Truth would suffer the wrath of the US Government even then,
how much harder will they come down on truth today? Do you have
what it takes to stand firm in your Christian way of life? Are you ready
to do what it takes to stand in the gap and fight evil at any cost?
watch the series from Pete Peters a preacher that never wavered
in his Christian walk and his messages from the past are a blessing
and assistance to open our eyes to the truth around us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.