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Germany Jan3rd Nationwide Anti COVID Vaccine Passport Marches Protests Demonstrations Compilation
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11 views • January 09, 2022
Germany Jan3rd Nationwide Anti COVID Vaccine Passport Marches Protests Demonstrations Compilation
BananaMediaBananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vry98o-massive-compilation-germany-spaziergnge-wir-sind-viele-jan-3-2022.html
Massive Compilation Germany Spaziergänge - Wir Sind Viele! [Jan 3, 2022]
Huge compilation of Demonstrations in Germany, Montags Spaziergänge, in English you could call them Monday-walks. In more than 600 German places protests were held against vaccine mandates & passports. Some places there were hundreds of people, in some other tens of thousands took the streets to make their voices heard. Some of the largest demonstrations were in Rostock, Magdeburg, Nuremberg, Augsburg, Cottbus, Oranienburg, Pasewalk, Naumburg, Zweitz and many more! Please share this video, it might give humanity a bit of hope.
Don't forget to subscribe to this rumble-channel, as more videos will come. Thank you!
BananaMediaBananaMedia
https://rumble.com/vry98o-massive-compilation-germany-spaziergnge-wir-sind-viele-jan-3-2022.html
Massive Compilation Germany Spaziergänge - Wir Sind Viele! [Jan 3, 2022]
Huge compilation of Demonstrations in Germany, Montags Spaziergänge, in English you could call them Monday-walks. In more than 600 German places protests were held against vaccine mandates & passports. Some places there were hundreds of people, in some other tens of thousands took the streets to make their voices heard. Some of the largest demonstrations were in Rostock, Magdeburg, Nuremberg, Augsburg, Cottbus, Oranienburg, Pasewalk, Naumburg, Zweitz and many more! Please share this video, it might give humanity a bit of hope.
Don't forget to subscribe to this rumble-channel, as more videos will come. Thank you!
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