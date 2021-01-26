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WHO IS WE? The Great Reset, LATEST FROM Klaus (Cuckoo) Schwab, and his wonderful membership friends at the World Eco Forum
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12 views • January 26, 2021
Talks about 'the NEXT VIRUS THAT WILL HUNT US'. Klaus Schwab, at the World Eco Forum, in one of his own worlds which excludes ALL of us non members. 32 years of his bio is totally hidden, nothing about his parents, check it out.
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