Recent Development Of The Hu Jintao Incident

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/512834
Summary：In his grand live broadcast on November 6th, Miles Guo provided the latest development after the deceptive kidnap of former CCP general secretary Hu Jintao.