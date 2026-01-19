In 1924 He Demonstrated A Death Ray in London. The Photos Still Exist

In 1924, Harry Grindell Matthews publicly demonstrated a death ray in London. Newspapers covered it. Photographs documented it. Nikola Tesla, Guglielmo Marconi, and inventors across multiple countries were developing directed energy weapons throughout the 1920s and 1930s. Japan even built the Ku-Go, inspired by Tesla's designs, during WWII.

This video traces over 100 years of documented electromagnetic weapon development - from the 1845 Siva electric machine gun to death ray demonstrations in the 1930s. Patents filed. Military interest confirmed. Public tests conducted.

What happened to this technology? Where did it go?

Sources and declassified documents included.

You decide what's real.

