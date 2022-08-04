The Alex Jones Show 4/8/22

Apr 8, 2022"Alex Jones Returns With VITAL Intel As Biden Reinstates Covid-19 Injection Mandate & Pedo-Enabler Judge Enters SCOTUS - FULL SHOW 4/8/22"Courtesy of The Alex Jones ShowAlex Jones breaks down how the jury trial for Michigan Governor Whitmer's kidnapping case- the plot led by FBI informants- has determined no guilty verdicts for defendants who were in fact set up for the crime by the Federal agents. Also, Alex presents a viral video of Astrophysicist David Friedberg issuing a warning to the world about a coming catastrophic food crisis. A Project Veritas journalist approached Hillary Clinton during a luncheon this week and asked her about the outlet’s recent legal victory against a Democrat group connected to the former presidential candidate. Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and reveals the scientific elites' decades old plan to dramatically reduce the world's population through forced sterilization, poisoning of the food supply, and tainted vaccines.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.