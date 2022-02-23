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You are being groomed to accept the mark of the beast
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92 views • February 23, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on February 16, 2022.
You are being conditioned by the Vatican, your national government and local authorities to eventually accept the mark of the Vatican beast of enforced SUNday rest and worship when it will be enforced by law. How? Through the current procedures that the world is going through right now to accept the current requirement that the authorities want you to accept.
What the world is going through is nothing more than a test run, a practice to condition your mind, to persuade your mind to embrace the upcoming enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast.
The mark of the beast has to do with the worship of the beast, the Vatican’s pope, by accepting its mark of SUNday rest and worship, which goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath. The mark of the beast has to do with worship and more specifically who you worship (God or the pope) and the day of worship (God’s Sabbath or the pope’s SUNday rest and worship).
This has everything to do with faith and obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or to satan’s main human agent, the pope.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on February 16, 2022.
You are being conditioned by the Vatican, your national government and local authorities to eventually accept the mark of the Vatican beast of enforced SUNday rest and worship when it will be enforced by law. How? Through the current procedures that the world is going through right now to accept the current requirement that the authorities want you to accept.
What the world is going through is nothing more than a test run, a practice to condition your mind, to persuade your mind to embrace the upcoming enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast.
The mark of the beast has to do with the worship of the beast, the Vatican’s pope, by accepting its mark of SUNday rest and worship, which goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath. The mark of the beast has to do with worship and more specifically who you worship (God or the pope) and the day of worship (God’s Sabbath or the pope’s SUNday rest and worship).
This has everything to do with faith and obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or to satan’s main human agent, the pope.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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