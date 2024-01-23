💥A powerful explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, as reported by an RIA Novosti correspondent.
The reasons are unknown, but it is possible that Israeli military might have detonated a complex of buildings.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.