Corrupt Child Protection Services Purposely Loses Thousands of Children - Connie Reguli



Deployed attorney, Connie Reguli, has been helping families fight the corruption of Child Protective Services (CPS) for the past 25 years. Founder of the Family Forward Foundation, Connie is dedicated to educating families on how to protect themselves from the government’s intrusion and training parents to advocate for legislative changes. She has dedicated her life to exposing the scandalous connection between CPS and the mysterious vanishings of thousands of children across the nation. In addition, Connie discovered overwhelming financial incentives for taking children out of their homes and shoving them into the foster care system. Strangely, reports of physical or sexual abuse accounts for only 15 percent of children removed from their homes and shoved into foster care.







Many children who are adopted into foster families disappear - nobody knows what happens to them or where they land up





The foster care system is like a “middle class welfare program” that is funded by state and federal tax dollars







More than 300,000 children per year go into the foster care system





The Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 put a price tag on every child’s head to remove them from their home and put them into the foster care system







