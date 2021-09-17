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Whistle-blower: There IS a depopulation agenda
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806 views • September 17, 2021
This is from a very candid and at times emotional interview between Gary Franchi of the Next News Network and Dr. Rashid Buttar. He was the first Doctor I noticed speaking about what is really going on regarding the injection agenda. The full interview is about 48 minutes long but it's well worth seeing as it goes through many interesting aspects of what's been going on. It's almost couple of years old but if you've not already seen it, it's WELL worth searching for. It's titled "EXCLUSIVE Dr Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses."
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