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THE RISE OF THE DIVINE FEMININE SHOW- EPISODE 3 PART 1 OF 2 - RUSH HOUR FOR SOUL TRANSMIGRATION
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44 views • October 01, 2020
A MUST WATCH POWERFUL EPISODE FOR ANYONE AND EVERYONE WHO LIKES TO DELVE DEEP INTO DIVINE INTELLIGENCE, ASTROLOGICAL ALIGNMENTS, METAPHYSICS AND HOW SPIRITUAL TRUTHS & THE SUPERNATURAL IMPACTS OURS LIVES-
IN TODAY'S POWERHOUSE TWO PART SHOW - Seven from the UK IS JOINED WITH TWO GALACTIC TITANS DIVINE MASCULINE ARCHETYPES - THE LEGENDARY JUDGE, EXOPOLITIC'S PIONEER & CELEBRATED AUTHOR Alfred Lambremont Webre, and ASTROLOGER, HERBAL SCIENTIST AND PROFOUND METAPHYSICAL TEACHER Galactic Clyde FROM THE UK
Books referenced in the show
Lobsang Rampa Dr from Lhasa Chaper 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ4VXruk9vs
The Rampa Story part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rh2FHaYGR0
IN TODAY'S POWERHOUSE TWO PART SHOW - Seven from the UK IS JOINED WITH TWO GALACTIC TITANS DIVINE MASCULINE ARCHETYPES - THE LEGENDARY JUDGE, EXOPOLITIC'S PIONEER & CELEBRATED AUTHOR Alfred Lambremont Webre, and ASTROLOGER, HERBAL SCIENTIST AND PROFOUND METAPHYSICAL TEACHER Galactic Clyde FROM THE UK
Books referenced in the show
Lobsang Rampa Dr from Lhasa Chaper 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ4VXruk9vs
The Rampa Story part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rh2FHaYGR0
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