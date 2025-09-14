Tech Bros Dinner at the White House Another Event 201? HopeGirl Report

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

Biodigital Convergence: Why the Latest White House Tech Summit Matters to You

Last week Washington, D.C. hosted a glittering dinner that brought together the most powerful names in Silicon Valley and the Trump Administration. The guest list—Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Sergey Brin, Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and others—was impressive enough. Yet the real story hides behind the sound-bites.What they actually discussed goes far beyond artificial intelligence (AI) gadgets or faster data centers; it signals the next phase of biodigital convergence, the sweeping merger of biology, data, and machine intelligence that is poised to transform every sector of society.

The Tech Bros Meeting was a modern replay of “Event 201,” the 2019 tabletop exercise that foreshadowed the COVID-19 response. Replace “pandemic preparedness” with “biodigital convergence,” and the parallels are hard to ignore. So the question is, what are they planning Next?