BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tech Bros Dinner at the White House Another Event 201? HopeGirl Report
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
253 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 2 days ago

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/


Biodigital Convergence: Why the Latest White House Tech Summit Matters to You

Last week Washington, D.C. hosted a glittering dinner that brought together the most powerful names in Silicon Valley and the Trump Administration. The guest list—Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Sergey Brin, Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and others—was impressive enough. Yet the real story hides behind the sound-bites.What they actually discussed goes far beyond artificial intelligence (AI) gadgets or faster data centers; it signals the next phase of biodigital convergence, the sweeping merger of biology, data, and machine intelligence that is poised to transform every sector of society.

The Tech Bros Meeting was a modern replay of “Event 201,” the 2019 tabletop exercise that foreshadowed the COVID-19 response. Replace “pandemic preparedness” with “biodigital convergence,” and the parallels are hard to ignore. So the question is, what are they planning Next?

Keywords
tech ceostech giants dinner whitehouseai education task forceai dinner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy