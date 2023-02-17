Create New Account
Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 29 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [3]
In part 3 of our journey through the gastrointestinal tract we have come to the grand finale - the large intestine (the colon). We take a look at the five allergens, foods that are causing and feeding inflammation in the gut. We’ll learn how to support healing of the gut. Barbara presents a recipe that she calls ‘Gut Repair’. We’ll also learn how to conquer constipation and haemorrhoids. We’ll get a recipe for colon tea. Don’t miss this! Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

