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Prediction: We Are in Deep Trouble If Bill Gates Mentions That 'Cows Fart Too Much' at Biden's Climate Summit on Friday
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10 views • April 23, 2021
Joe Biden's (virtual) Global Climate Change Summit is underway from Washington. On Friday April 23rd Bill Gates (who is apparently an expert on everything) will be giving his 'sermon'. If Gates mentions that Cows fart too much and we must get off BEEF and eat Veggie Burgers then it is on. We are living in very Satanic Times.
Was there something more sinister on the Ever Given container ship that forced authorities in Turkey and Egypt to wirelessly steer that ship with over 20,000 containers on it into the banks of the Suez Canal recently? This week (right before Joe Biden's World Climate Change Summit that he is hosting on April 22nd and 23rd) the World Health Organization recruited Climate Change Activist and all around teen pain in the ass Greta Thunberg to help promote the COVID 19 vaccinations and vaccine global equity and she also blamed 75% of viruses being started in animal to animal transition. So they are using Greta to continue the narrative that COVID 19 came out of a Batcave in China and was transmitted to a snake in the Wuhan Wet Market which is total hog wash. It was ironic because as I was working on my next video where I am connecting the dots between man made Prions inserted into the MRNA and RNA vaccines and how they will re-appear as Mad Cow Disease in unsuspecting 'victims' who took the jab down the road. The Globalists will now be shifting over to Climate Change as the headline news for CNN and CNBC and it all starts with Joe Biden's Climate Change Summit this week.
Related Links:
RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/65939165-b57c-4a51-84f7-51fe8b6bee16.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0QfmZfhCtCfrKlrxZqsw0sDqDK2ymGBV3oui872T5QU1xMy967Uq8vJjY
Spars 2025-2028
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Global Agenda on Social Media @ My Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Donate to Mark @GlobalAgenda: paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Was there something more sinister on the Ever Given container ship that forced authorities in Turkey and Egypt to wirelessly steer that ship with over 20,000 containers on it into the banks of the Suez Canal recently? This week (right before Joe Biden's World Climate Change Summit that he is hosting on April 22nd and 23rd) the World Health Organization recruited Climate Change Activist and all around teen pain in the ass Greta Thunberg to help promote the COVID 19 vaccinations and vaccine global equity and she also blamed 75% of viruses being started in animal to animal transition. So they are using Greta to continue the narrative that COVID 19 came out of a Batcave in China and was transmitted to a snake in the Wuhan Wet Market which is total hog wash. It was ironic because as I was working on my next video where I am connecting the dots between man made Prions inserted into the MRNA and RNA vaccines and how they will re-appear as Mad Cow Disease in unsuspecting 'victims' who took the jab down the road. The Globalists will now be shifting over to Climate Change as the headline news for CNN and CNBC and it all starts with Joe Biden's Climate Change Summit this week.
Related Links:
RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion
https://files.constantcontact.com/daa02ded201/65939165-b57c-4a51-84f7-51fe8b6bee16.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0QfmZfhCtCfrKlrxZqsw0sDqDK2ymGBV3oui872T5QU1xMy967Uq8vJjY
Spars 2025-2028
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Global Agenda on Social Media @ My Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Donate to Mark @GlobalAgenda: paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
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