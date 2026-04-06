THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Monday 4/6/26 • Iran Rejects Ceasefire Amid Trump’s 48-Hour Deadline

IRAN REJECTS TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE AS TRUMP’S 48-HOUR DEADLINE TO OPEN HORMUZ STRAIT COMES TO AN END & POTUS VOWS TO UNLEASH “HELL” ON TEHRAN

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