NWO Satanist global elites are using 5G cancer-producing radiation & not only microwave oven weapons

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). The feminists are able to carry out this all-out extermination of the women, who are weaker and easier to kill, only because all the normal real Christian samurai warriors of Christ men have been replaced in the Western feminist nations with the tens of thousands of fake Christian last generation cowardly traitors and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone against the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elite bosses and Draco Empire space fleets and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer. When they vibrate & heat our bodies every night, they may not only be cooking us alive with CIA microwave oven weapon ionizing radiation, but they may also be using cancer-producing non-ionizing radiations, too. The Church is normally supposed to be the guardian of the society from rot and demon incarnate avatars’ infiltration just as in Noah’s days, so that is why they had to destroy the Church first. This is why they flooded Satan Lucifer’s millions of churches with the post-1960s fake god Sananda Jesus’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 illegal tithe income tax extorting” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, in order to kick out us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ and Jesus out of every church, and replace Jesus with hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ fake foreign gods, in order to recruit their religious filth 99% church donators. Everything fits like a puzzle and it is a brilliant plan: If you cannot beat the Church, then create your own bigger fake Church which outnumbers the real Church million to one and create a fake job position called the “pastor” to kill everyone in it. When you kick out Jesus and his real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, and fill the Church with millions of Western feminist nations’ cowardly traitor “female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit possessed” fake Christians and fake pastors to destroy the guardian Church, then Satan Lucifer is now able to exterminate their Western feminist nations’ women, very easily. Just like the Amalekites targeted the weak and stragglers, Satan Lucifer and his wolves target the weaker and more deceivable and more prone to get spiritually controlled women or Eve. The men who were raised by the Western feminist nations’ post-1960s “female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit” grandmothers and mothers are to blame for allowing the women to become deceived, because of Adam’s letting the woman do whatever she feels like instead of obeying God, such as putting women’s head coverings on and not cross-dressing in the reptilian hybrid witches’ men’s pants. Now the Western feminist nations’ women will get shot to pieces and blown apart and raped and tortured and eaten, because they are fully demon-possessed by the Jezebel “female rebellion witchcraft” demon spirit, just like the Noah’s days Atlantis women rebelled against God and created ungodly sons and grandsons, so that they got raped and tortured and eaten by the demon spirit nephilim reptilian hybrid NWO globalist elites & Draco avatar feminist witches. When we real Christians expose this, and they condone it by their silence, then they are giving permission to these feminists to eat them and their children, just as Revelation 2 says.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine