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EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT! SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESS FREE TO ROAM AND CRAP IN THE STREETS!
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40 views • April 06, 2020
April 5, 2020
Frontline America
EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT! SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESS FREE TO ROAM AND CRAP IN THE STREETS YET YOU MUST STAY HOME! #covid19 #trump2020
America’s Voice News now on Pluto TV and DISH channel 219.
https://AmericasVoice.news
Source: https://youtu.be/wDeBSsKxPjk
Frontline America
EXPOSING THE HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT! SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESS FREE TO ROAM AND CRAP IN THE STREETS YET YOU MUST STAY HOME! #covid19 #trump2020
America’s Voice News now on Pluto TV and DISH channel 219.
https://AmericasVoice.news
Source: https://youtu.be/wDeBSsKxPjk
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