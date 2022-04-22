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The Crew of the Black Sea Fleet Frigate from the Black Sea Launched a Salvo of Four Kalibr Cruise Missiles at Designated Ground Targets on the territory of Ukraine. 042222
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80 views • April 22, 2022
The Russian Armed Forces carried out another high-precision weaponry strike against military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the special military operation.
▫️The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate from the Black Sea launched a salvo of four Kalibr cruise missiles at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.
▫️The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate from the Black Sea launched a salvo of four Kalibr cruise missiles at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.
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