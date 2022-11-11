COP27 & The Letter - Pope Francis' Call For Climate Unity
In Episode 141 we discuss the COP 27 Climate summit held in Egypt, along with the recent movie "The Letter" that focusses on the climate issue and the encyclical that Pope Francis wrote on the environment, Laudato Si. Is science settled on the climate issue as people claim? What do we find if we look at data and not models?
