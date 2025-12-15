BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Does Stress Do To You? Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
144 followers
1
2 days ago

00:00:26 - How do you regulate your nervous system back?

00:03:22 - What is the worst stress? Physical? Emotional?

00:07:35 - I wish I could get my blood pressure down naturally.

00:11:15 - How do you help the Autonomic Nervous System after having been hit in an accident by a semi truck? My son has those issues in the neck, the atlas. His carotid arteries are impinged and almost completely blocked. ​​He was in tip-top health, worked out, ate healthy in his 30s, and now has many issues, including POTS-like symptoms: blurry vision, headaches, and brain fog.

00:14:48 - I’ve gone to chiropractors before, and they aren’t like you. Are there different kinds? I’m in Ontario, Canada. Or what do I look for, or what questions to ask?


Stress Article Link:

https://adaptivephysiology.com/articles/a/264/stress-is-killing-you


Adaptive Physiology Website: https://adaptivephysiology.com/

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#stressrelief #stress #health #healing

