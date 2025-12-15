What Does Stress Do To You? Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:26 - How do you regulate your nervous system back?

00:03:22 - What is the worst stress? Physical? Emotional?

00:07:35 - I wish I could get my blood pressure down naturally.

00:11:15 - How do you help the Autonomic Nervous System after having been hit in an accident by a semi truck? My son has those issues in the neck, the atlas. His carotid arteries are impinged and almost completely blocked. ​​He was in tip-top health, worked out, ate healthy in his 30s, and now has many issues, including POTS-like symptoms: blurry vision, headaches, and brain fog.

00:14:48 - I’ve gone to chiropractors before, and they aren’t like you. Are there different kinds? I’m in Ontario, Canada. Or what do I look for, or what questions to ask?





