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8. MMS EQUADOR: Newscast on Covid-19 treatment success with Chlorine Dioxide in Guyaquil (Spanish)
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177 views • June 25, 2020
I found this on youtube but only in Spanish. They interviewed some of the people that were treated for coronavirus and showed its success rate. Subtitles are in english but it isn't a very good translation.
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