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Watch How The WE THE PEOPLE Peaceful Revolution Starts In America!
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173 views • July 14, 2021
🦅 Learn More About Sheriff Mack & The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org
Watch as Sheriff Mack explains how the Liberty movement has been growing rapidly around America!
And as you will hear in the video, it is because of people just like YOU!
That's why this is the We The People revolution!
We are restoring Liberty in this country, county by county.
And it is because of We The People and our Constitution!
We are so proud of our Posse members and everyone involved.
🦅You can learn more about the CSPOA Posse and get involved by going to http://CSPOA.org/join
Watch as Sheriff Mack explains how the Liberty movement has been growing rapidly around America!
And as you will hear in the video, it is because of people just like YOU!
That's why this is the We The People revolution!
We are restoring Liberty in this country, county by county.
And it is because of We The People and our Constitution!
We are so proud of our Posse members and everyone involved.
🦅You can learn more about the CSPOA Posse and get involved by going to http://CSPOA.org/join
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