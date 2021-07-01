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HE HAS RISKED EVERYTHING. HE HAS LOST A LOT ON MANY LEVELS. WHY? TO HELP US BY SPEAKING THE TRUTH.
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60 views • July 01, 2021
Give him a few seconds of your time to hear what he has to say. It is important that we all approach the problem at hand as he has or mankind will lose this battle. We must speak the truth and act accordingly. He has something to say about all of these ridiculous covid variants.
Source: Health Impact News
Source: Health Impact News
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