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🚨Israeli Media Openly Speak About Using The Lebanese Govt To Start A Civil War - video from April, relevant today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨Israeli Media Openly Speak About Using The Lebanese Government To Start A Civil War

This is what the US brokered agreement today was aimed at.

The MoU with Iran meant nothing to the US.

Video is from April 👆

But very relevant today. ... so is the 'featured video' from a few weeks ago.

Adding:

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah: the Lebanese government has no legitimacy to sign this, and we won't let it be enforced on the ground.

Per Farsnews, Fadlallah says Hezbollah's opposition to the Israel deal is serious, and the group won't allow the government to carry out its commitments in the field. His framing: Netanyahu was effectively negotiating with himself, since this government lacks constitutional and covenantal legitimacy and has no real means to impose its will. "The real factor is the battlefield, and the battlefield belongs to us. We are the masters of this land," he said, adding Hezbollah will stand against whatever the government does and hold even more firmly to the resistance and its weapons than before.

In a separate statement, Fadlallah went further: direct negotiations with the Israeli enemy violate Article 52 of Lebanon's constitution, and no one has the authority to cancel the state of enmity with Israel. Addressing Netanyahu directly: "You've struck a deal with people who have no authority to decide anything. The state of hostility with Israel remains in force. Whoever shakes the enemy's hand is a partner in its crimes."


@DDGeopolitics



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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