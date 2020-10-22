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Euroic Holy War
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68 views • October 22, 2020
War has always existed in some form or another ever since our early human ancestors developed the capacity to produce simple weapons of sharpened wood and stone. Group armed conflict between one tribe or clan and another occurred from the very beginning of the stone age.
Wars have continued to occur throughout human history, armed conflict is an integral part of human existence. The methods of waging war have changed and evolved with developments in technology and tactics while the reasons and motives for waging war have remained more constant. Wars have been fought for group survival, territory, plunder, access to natural recourses, political power, prestige and honour. Wars have been fought over identity, ethnicity, race and nationality as well as over ideology, political, philosophical and religious convictions.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Wars have continued to occur throughout human history, armed conflict is an integral part of human existence. The methods of waging war have changed and evolved with developments in technology and tactics while the reasons and motives for waging war have remained more constant. Wars have been fought for group survival, territory, plunder, access to natural recourses, political power, prestige and honour. Wars have been fought over identity, ethnicity, race and nationality as well as over ideology, political, philosophical and religious convictions.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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