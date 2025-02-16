Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Christ's Demands On Our Charity

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net

February 23 2024

Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time





Topic: Christ's Demands On Our Charity





Year C, Luke 6:27-38: Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.





Gospel - Luke 6:27-38

Jesus said to his disciples:

“To you who hear I say,

love your enemies, do good to those who hate you,

bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

To the person who strikes you on one cheek,

offer the other one as well,

and from the person who takes your cloak,

do not withhold even your tunic.

Give to everyone who asks of you,

and from the one who takes what is yours do not demand it back.

Do to others as you would have them do to you.

For if you love those who love you,

what credit is that to you?

Even sinners love those who love them.

And if you do good to those who do good to you,

what credit is that to you?

Even sinners do the same.

If you lend money to those from whom you expect repayment,

what credit is that to you?

Even sinners lend to sinners,

and get back the same amount.

But rather, love your enemies and do good to them,

and lend expecting nothing back;

then your reward will be great

and you will be children of the Most High,

for he himself is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.

Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.





“Stop judging and you will not be judged.

Stop condemning and you will not be condemned.

Forgive and you will be forgiven.

Give, and gifts will be given to you;

a good measure, packed together, shaken down, and overflowing,

will be poured into your lap.

For the measure with which you measure

will in return be measured out to you.”





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/022325.cfm





**Summary of the Excerpt**

The excerpt discusses Jesus' teachings on charity and love from St. Luke's Gospel (Luke 6:27-38). It emphasizes that loving one's enemies doesn't mean being overly friendly, but rather trying to see the good in them and not harboring hatred. The passage also clarifies that not demanding back what was stolen doesn't mean giving up on seeking compensation through legal means, but rather refraining from personal revenge. The main point is that our primary interest in others should be their spiritual well-being, as they are our brothers and sisters in Christ, and we should help them seek God's forgiveness when they offend us.

```

**Message**



The Gospel of St. Luke (Luke 6:27-38) presents a set of demands on charitable behavior that may initially appear challenging. Christ's call to love one's enemies, bless them, and pray for them may be seen as an unrealistic expectation. However, a closer examination of these demands reveals a more nuanced understanding of Christian charity.

To love one's enemy does not require a sentimental or superficial relationship, but rather a genuine effort to rid one's mind of hatred and to recognize the inherent worth and dignity of the individual. This involves not judging or condemning others, but rather seeking to understand them as God sees them - as beloved children worthy of love and forgiveness.

It is essential to note that not demanding restitution for injustices does not preclude seeking compensation through legal or other means. Rather, it prohibits personal or forceful restoration of one's rights and property. Additionally, it is worth recognizing that the vast majority of individuals have no inclination to harm others and will not do so.

The "golden rule" of fraternal charity, as taught by Christ, replaces the "Law of Talon" (Ex. 21:23-25) and emphasizes the importance of loving one's neighbor as oneself. As fellow human beings, we are all brothers and sisters, and our chief interest in one another should be a spiritual one. If someone offends us, we should view it as an offense against God, which is a more serious matter. Our charity should therefore focus on helping others seek God's forgiveness, rather than seeking their own.

By adopting this perspective, we can work towards creating a more harmonious and compassionate community. As Christ teaches, "You go and do likewise" to your neighbor, and you will both benefit from this approach.

```

###