© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Byram Bridle's Presentation at the Doctor's Debate
Follow
0
Share
Report
299 views • February 13, 2022
From Live With Laura-Lynn
Dr. Byram Bridle's Presentation at the Doctor's Debate.
Unfortunately for this debate the Public Health side (propaganda Vaccine campaign side) did not show up, as you can see by the empty seats. So you will see an overwhelming victory on the anti vaccine side.
Dr. Byram Bridle's Presentation at the Doctor's Debate.
Unfortunately for this debate the Public Health side (propaganda Vaccine campaign side) did not show up, as you can see by the empty seats. So you will see an overwhelming victory on the anti vaccine side.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.