EXPERIMENTAL VAXX + HYPERINFLATION = MASS DEPOP EVENT -- BOB KUDLA

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Bob Kudla returns to SGT Report to help expose a rapidly unfolding nightmare scenario: Amidst the global distribution of the toxic experimental vaxx, hyperinflation of the US dollar appears to be rapidly developing, which will lead to the perfect storm for mass depopulation.