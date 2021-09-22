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The Next Governor of Georgia Kandiss Taylor UNLEASHES the Truth...
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210 views • September 22, 2021
Tore Says +, [22.09.21 10:15]
[Forwarded from John Di Lemme - CBJ Real News]
⭐️ Our Election was Stolen from Trump & We Need Forensic Audits to Prove It! ... ⭐️
The Next Governor of Georgia Kandiss Taylor UNLEASHES the Truth...
Enjoy her Full Episode on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show...
go to...⏬⏬⏬⏬
https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/2021/09/kandiss-taylor-shares-why-she-is-the-best-choice-for-the-next-georgia-governor/
[Forwarded from John Di Lemme - CBJ Real News]
⭐️ Our Election was Stolen from Trump & We Need Forensic Audits to Prove It! ... ⭐️
The Next Governor of Georgia Kandiss Taylor UNLEASHES the Truth...
Enjoy her Full Episode on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show...
go to...⏬⏬⏬⏬
https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/2021/09/kandiss-taylor-shares-why-she-is-the-best-choice-for-the-next-georgia-governor/
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