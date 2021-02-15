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Holi Festival - Sitar Sunday Improvisation
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15 views • February 15, 2021
Here's an improvisation on my Hiren Roy sitar to a few basic cajon beats in Superior Drummer. I added a few effects to the sitar via the FAS Reverb plugin by Fractal Audio and some mastering via EZ Mix.
As I was zoning out improvising I was subconsciously thinking about the upcoming Holi Festival in India where colored powder is thrown everywhere. What a fun festival it must be.
Thanks for listening :-)
As I was zoning out improvising I was subconsciously thinking about the upcoming Holi Festival in India where colored powder is thrown everywhere. What a fun festival it must be.
Thanks for listening :-)
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