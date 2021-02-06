© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apeman by The Kinks (1970) U.K.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • February 06, 2021
Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (English Ordinal)
Re: The Kinks (1970) U.K.
Song: Apeman (with lyrics)
"Apeman" is a 1970 song by the English rock band the Kinks. It was written by Ray Davies and appears on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.
In the song, Davies is fed up with the modern world and declares that he wants to "sail away to a distant shore and make like an apeman". He also expresses how man created our problems and, given half a chance, he would leave the cities and traffic to live in the jungle. It reflects the nostalgia expressed on the albums Lola vs. Powerman and The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Lyrics:
I think I'm sophisticated
'Cause I'm living my life
Like a good homo sapiens
But all around me
Everybody's multiplying
And they're walking round like flies, man
So I'm no better than the animals
Sitting in the cages in the zoo, man
'Cause compared to the flowers
And the birds and the trees
I am an apeman
I think I'm so educated
And I'm so civilized
'Cause I'm a strict vegetarian
And with the over population
And inflation and starvation
And the crazy politicians
I don't feel safe in this world no more
I don't want to die in a nuclear war
I want to sail away to a distant shore
And make like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
'Cause compared to the sun that sits in the sky
Compared to the clouds as they roll by
Compared to the bugs and the spiders and flies
I am an apeman
La la la la la la la
In man's evolution
He's created the city
And the motor traffic rumble
But give me half a chance
And I'd be taking off my clothes
And living in the jungle
'Cause the only time that I feel at ease
Is swinging up and down in a coconut tree
Oh what a life of luxury
To be like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I look out the window
But I can't see the sky
The air pollution is a-fogging up my eyes
I want to get out of this city alive
And make like an apeman
La la la la la la la
Come on and love me
Be my apeman girl
And we'd be so happy
In my apeman world
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'll be your Tarzan and you'll be my Jane
I'll keep you warm and you'll keep me sane
We'll sit in the trees and eat bananas all day
Just like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I don't feel safe in this world no more
I don't want to die in a nuclear war
I want to sail away to a distant shore
And make like an apeman
La la la la la la la
Re: The Kinks (1970) U.K.
Song: Apeman (with lyrics)
"Apeman" is a 1970 song by the English rock band the Kinks. It was written by Ray Davies and appears on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.
In the song, Davies is fed up with the modern world and declares that he wants to "sail away to a distant shore and make like an apeman". He also expresses how man created our problems and, given half a chance, he would leave the cities and traffic to live in the jungle. It reflects the nostalgia expressed on the albums Lola vs. Powerman and The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Lyrics:
I think I'm sophisticated
'Cause I'm living my life
Like a good homo sapiens
But all around me
Everybody's multiplying
And they're walking round like flies, man
So I'm no better than the animals
Sitting in the cages in the zoo, man
'Cause compared to the flowers
And the birds and the trees
I am an apeman
I think I'm so educated
And I'm so civilized
'Cause I'm a strict vegetarian
And with the over population
And inflation and starvation
And the crazy politicians
I don't feel safe in this world no more
I don't want to die in a nuclear war
I want to sail away to a distant shore
And make like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
'Cause compared to the sun that sits in the sky
Compared to the clouds as they roll by
Compared to the bugs and the spiders and flies
I am an apeman
La la la la la la la
In man's evolution
He's created the city
And the motor traffic rumble
But give me half a chance
And I'd be taking off my clothes
And living in the jungle
'Cause the only time that I feel at ease
Is swinging up and down in a coconut tree
Oh what a life of luxury
To be like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I look out the window
But I can't see the sky
The air pollution is a-fogging up my eyes
I want to get out of this city alive
And make like an apeman
La la la la la la la
Come on and love me
Be my apeman girl
And we'd be so happy
In my apeman world
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'll be your Tarzan and you'll be my Jane
I'll keep you warm and you'll keep me sane
We'll sit in the trees and eat bananas all day
Just like an apeman
I'm an apeman
I'm an ape, apeman
Oh, I'm an apeman
I'm a king-kong man
I'm a voodoo man
Oh, I'm an apeman
I don't feel safe in this world no more
I don't want to die in a nuclear war
I want to sail away to a distant shore
And make like an apeman
La la la la la la la
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.