Apeman by The Kinks (1970) U.K.

Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (English Ordinal)

Re: The Kinks (1970) U.K.

Song: Apeman (with lyrics)



"Apeman" is a 1970 song by the English rock band the Kinks. It was written by Ray Davies and appears on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.



In the song, Davies is fed up with the modern world and declares that he wants to "sail away to a distant shore and make like an apeman". He also expresses how man created our problems and, given half a chance, he would leave the cities and traffic to live in the jungle. It reflects the nostalgia expressed on the albums Lola vs. Powerman and The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.



Lyrics:



I think I'm sophisticated

'Cause I'm living my life

Like a good homo sapiens

But all around me

Everybody's multiplying

And they're walking round like flies, man

So I'm no better than the animals

Sitting in the cages in the zoo, man

'Cause compared to the flowers

And the birds and the trees

I am an apeman

I think I'm so educated

And I'm so civilized

'Cause I'm a strict vegetarian

And with the over population

And inflation and starvation

And the crazy politicians

I don't feel safe in this world no more

I don't want to die in a nuclear war

I want to sail away to a distant shore

And make like an apeman

I'm an apeman

I'm an ape, apeman

Oh, I'm an apeman

I'm a king-kong man

I'm a voodoo man

Oh, I'm an apeman

'Cause compared to the sun that sits in the sky

Compared to the clouds as they roll by

Compared to the bugs and the spiders and flies

I am an apeman

La la la la la la la

In man's evolution

He's created the city

And the motor traffic rumble

But give me half a chance

And I'd be taking off my clothes

And living in the jungle

'Cause the only time that I feel at ease

Is swinging up and down in a coconut tree

Oh what a life of luxury

To be like an apeman

I'm an apeman

I'm an ape, apeman

Oh, I'm an apeman

I'm a king-kong man

I'm a voodoo man

Oh, I'm an apeman

I look out the window

But I can't see the sky

The air pollution is a-fogging up my eyes

I want to get out of this city alive

And make like an apeman

La la la la la la la

Come on and love me

Be my apeman girl

And we'd be so happy

In my apeman world

I'm an apeman

I'm an ape, apeman

Oh, I'm an apeman

I'm a king-kong man

I'm a voodoo man

Oh, I'm an apeman

I'll be your Tarzan and you'll be my Jane

I'll keep you warm and you'll keep me sane

We'll sit in the trees and eat bananas all day

Just like an apeman

I'm an apeman

I'm an ape, apeman

Oh, I'm an apeman

I'm a king-kong man

I'm a voodoo man

Oh, I'm an apeman

I don't feel safe in this world no more

I don't want to die in a nuclear war

I want to sail away to a distant shore

And make like an apeman

La la la la la la la