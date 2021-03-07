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A Voice From Texas ... Secession
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181 views • March 07, 2021
What is not reported by the mainstream news, including "conservative" outlets is that many Americans have had enough and want out from under what is felt to be a tyranny. Ray of Texas favors secession as a way to regain freedom.
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