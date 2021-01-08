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Electric Gulf Cart Solar Powered on the Farm Save Money & Environment
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71 views • January 08, 2021
The usefulness of an electric golf cart on the farm. We use ours every day for gathering eggs, moving cattle, checking fencing, to taking out our fencing supplies and fixing fences. By using a solar panel mounted on top we don’t have to charge it as often, thus saving money on electricity. And, by using it versus our ATV, there is no cost for gas.
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