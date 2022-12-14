P.2c Covid dread hype ongoing in Western Australia: John Flint & Joe Spagnolo pump the fear MVI_8786+7merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f49f3a97-1571-4eb2-af1f-147c0609e148

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people. I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andy Robertson, John Flint, and others.

There is a rule being followed religiously by Western Australia’s Sunday Times, this time in the 4th December 2022 edition, and that is, never let up with the fear-amplifying articles and reports about Covid-19. I critique 2 articles in this edition, one by Joe Spagnolo, and the other by John Flint. The clear desired result is to promote ‘vaccinations’, and compliance with ‘pandemic’ measures.