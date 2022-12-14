P.2c Covid dread hype ongoing in Western Australia: John Flint & Joe Spagnolo pump the fear MVI_8786+7merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f49f3a97-1571-4eb2-af1f-147c0609e148
Watch P.2a here: https://www.brighteon.com/c3f5033c-3912-4021-920a-5b6199afebf6
Watch P.2b here: https://www.brighteon.com/f875636f-71d2-4300-86c2-0cdc168f6412
Watch P.2c here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae9c902f-7940-4196-bf43-4ffa13da8d26
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people. I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andy Robertson, John Flint, and others.
There is a rule being followed religiously by Western Australia’s Sunday Times, this time in the 4th December 2022 edition, and that is, never let up with the fear-amplifying articles and reports about Covid-19. I critique 2 articles in this edition, one by Joe Spagnolo, and the other by John Flint. The clear desired result is to promote ‘vaccinations’, and compliance with ‘pandemic’ measures.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.