Kherson direction

Today, an airstrike was carried out in Kherson: the enemy's UAV control point on the right bank.

"The aerial bombs hit very densely, there's no chance of survival. Excellent work!"

✨ The enemy's UAV strikes cause daily damage to peaceful villages on our side. The enemy is hitting relentlessly, so we don't mind hitting their UAV operators and bombs.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 4, 2026

▪️ From 8.00 to 20.00 yesterday, the Ministry of Defense reported on 68 downed enemy drones. At night, it reported on the work of air defense over the Tula, Rostov, and Kursk regions. In Taganrog - one person died, four were injured. During the missile strike on Taganrog, civilian infrastructure was damaged. From Togliatti (970 km from the border) in the Samara region, the media reported about a strike on a residential area and the approach of enemy drones to the industrial zone ("Togliattikauchuk" and "KuybyshevAzot").

▪️In the Azov Sea, as a result of an attack, a commercial ship was damaged and a fire broke out (already localized). The dry cargo ship under a foreign flag was located a few kilometers from the coastline.

▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine yesterday at lunchtime counted over 500 "Geranis" and a couple of dozen missiles used for a massive strike on the enemy's rear areas.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in protracted battles on previous positions. The enemy is bringing reinforcements to Shostka from the Sumy region.

▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy drone struck a village in the Karyzh settlement of the Glushkovsky district, killing a 61-year-old man. In the Sukhinovka settlement of the Shebekinsky district, a local resident was injured from a drone strike on a car. In Shebekino, a FPV drone injured an employee of an enterprise. In the Kazinka settlement, a soldier of the "Orlan" unit was injured while repelling a drone attack. Many settlements are under enemy attacks.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces made progress on several hundred meters on the Liptsovsky, Velikoburulsky, and Volchansky sectors in heavy battles.

▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk direction, the enemy notes the intensification of the Russian Armed Forces near Kurilovka, Peschanoye, and Kovsharovka.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing on Ray-Aleksandrovka from several sides from Nikiforovka and Kalenikov.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting strikes with FAbs on Druzhkovka. On the ground, our attack aircraft are operating in the central part of Konstantinovka, increasing the pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the southwest of the city.

▪️ The Vostok Group of Forces is engaged in battles to the west (https://t.me/dva_majors/90693) and northwest of Gulyaypole on the approaches to Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolskoe. The destruction of the enemy's logistics west of the Rizdvenka - Verkhnyaya Tersa line continues. The enemy made 5 unsuccessful attempts to counterattack in the direction southeast of Komsomolskoe and Vozdvizhenka.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)