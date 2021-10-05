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God Is Worthy To Be Praised.... Wisdom from RW Schambach
Iron Sharpens Iron Media
Iron Sharpens Iron Media
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Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord. ~Psalm 150:6

He preached an uncompromising word of faith messages, followed by many signs and wonders.

Robert W. Schambach was an American televangelist, pastor, faith healer and author. His television program, Power Today, can be seen on the DayStar Christian TV network as well as over the internet in streaming podcasts.

Returning from the war, Schambach enrolled into Bible school, where he met and married his wife, Winnie. He was ordained by C.M. Ward and began pastoring a church. He received his formal training at Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, in the mid-1940s.

Robert was influenced by the tent crusades of T.L. Osborn and later by A.A. Allen. Many outstanding miracles were accomplished through the ministry of these men and R.W. knew that God had called him to be a part of this. As one of A.A. Allen’s crusades came to an end he asked R.W. to become a part of his team. This began several years of traveling throughout the U.S. helping with the crusades, preaching some services, and doing the advance work. Finally, he felt God calling him to begin his own ministry. He founded 4 ‘tent churches’ in large cities and began his popular radio program, The Voice of Power. His trademark phrase, “You don’t have any trouble. All you need is faith in God” has stirred faith in multitudes.


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